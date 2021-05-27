Iowa prosecutor urges jury in closing arguments to convict man in murder of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts

(Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

By Brian Brant

(IOWA CITY, Iowa) Prosecutor Scott Brown pressed jurors on Thursday to find Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 abduction and murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, according to The Associated Press.

In closing arguments on Thursday, he said Bahena Rivera's testimony that two men kidnapped him at gunpoint and forced him to kill Tibbetts is "a figment of his imagination," and that the evidence is "overwhelming" that he committed the crime and concocted his excuse to try and explain himself.

Brown, an assistant attorney general, said evidence showed the defendant drove past Tibbetts while she was running on the evening of July 18, 2018. He then tracked her down on a rural road and approached her as she ran.

Tibbets allegedly rebuked his advances and she threatened to call the police.

“The way he reacts with that anger is to stab this young woman to death and to dump her body in a cornfield,” Brown said.

The AP reports Bahena Rivera knew for five weeks where he had hidden her body under corn stalks in a remote Iowa cornfield as authorities looked to find the 20-year-old woman.

The one-hour closing argument followed the two-week trial, with jury deliberations possible to begin later Thursday.