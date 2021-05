May 24—Like many local businesses, the Village Butcher grocery store and restaurant in Modesto has seen the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in phases. First, said owner Matt Soderstrom, there were stock shortages as people hoarded groceries. So, he largely shuttered his kitchen to focus on providing the essentials. Then home cooking took over, and his choicer meats sold out. Then meal prep options took off for people tired of making dinner every night.