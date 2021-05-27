Watch the Teen Titans get their powers stolen by Space Jam villains in new crossover movie

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe recent trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy promised a crossover not just between the real-life LeBron James and the animated Looney Tunes characters, but all manner of Warner Bros. properties. The Iron Giant made an appearance in that trailer, as did characters from Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange. The Teen Titans, DC's beloved team of young superheroes, were absent from that trailer, but we should've known they'd be tackling Space Jam on their own terms. On Thursday, Cartoon Network announced they would be celebrating Father's Day with a broadcast of the new crossover movie Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, with a digital release following later this summer.

