ExxonMobil rebel shareholders win board seats

By Steven Mufson The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

ExxonMobil shareholders voted Wednesday to install at least two new independent directors to the company’s board, a resounding defeat for Chief Executive Darren Woods and a ratification of shareholders’ unhappiness with the way the company had been addressing climate change and its lagging financial performance. The votes were part of...

