U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Additional Biden Administration Staff Appointments

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced additional Biden Administration appointments:. “HHS has made incredible progress expanding vaccine access, lowering health care premiums, and leading the advocacy charge for the American Families Plan,” said HHS Chief of Staff Sean McCluskie. “Our growing team reflects our commitment to continue fighting for the health of this country during a time of great need and even greater opportunity.”

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
