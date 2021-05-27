U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Additional Biden Administration Staff Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced this week that it is dedicating $4.8 billion from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to support the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program. This funding will allow the program to continue reimbursing health care providers for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19. As of May 19, 2021, the program has issued nearly $4 billion in testing reimbursements to providers.