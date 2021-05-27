newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville senior Bish takes top honors on 2021 Times-News All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Blueridgenow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying on one of the best teams in the area is something Hendersonville High senior Aubrey Bish has been used to for her high school career. This season was one of the shortest ever and despite playing multiple positions this season for the talented Bearcat squad, Bish, who also earned all-region and all-state honors, still managed to find the back of the net 17 times while also handing out six assists.

www.blueridgenow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
County
Polk County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miriam Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Golf#Junior Varsity#Center Field#End Game#Hhs#Gpa#Nc Scholar#Wolverines#Salem College#All Conference Honors#All Region Honors#Soccer Sense#West Henderson#All Region Pick#All Region Selection#The Game#Ncshsaa Scholar Athlete#2021 Times News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Hendersonville, NCBlueridgenow.com

A family affair: Perry sisters and their mom going after a second straight HHS state title

On the scoresheet, love means nothing in tennis, but for the tennis-loving Perry family, love means everything. Hendersonville High's McCollough Perry, who is the Bearcat girls tennis team's No. 1 singles player, is hoping to give the Bearcats their second straight state title, and this time around, she has her younger sister Eliza and her mom, Coach Lane Perry, along for the ride.
Hendersonville, NCWLOS.com

North Henderson Senior "Knight" celebrated under the sky

Hendersonville — (WLOS) When the NCHSAA moved wrestling to the spring, it offered a unique opportunity. Typically a winter sport, North Henderson made lemonade out of the COVID lemons and honored their senior wrestlers with an outdoor duel. "It's probably a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do this," said North Henderson head...
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Gamecocks add Home-and-Home football series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar Heels...
College SportsRock Hill Herald

Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination. Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account. During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with...
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Hendersonville, NCBlueridgenow.com

In just second year of playing, Kubec finishes fifth in state golf finals

Hendersonville High junior golfer Katie Kubec picked the perfect day to have her personal best score in just her second year of playing golf. On Tuesday at the 2-A/1-A state championship golf tournament, Kubec carded a 79 at Pinehurst No. 8 to finish in fifth place. As her putt fell in the hole on the 18th green, she immediately looked over at her mom, Jill.
Hendersonville, NCSylva Herald

SM’s tennis team comes up short as MSC play starts

Smoky Mountain opened Mountain Six Conference tennis action last week by losing a pair of matches and fell to 0-3 overall. The Lady Mustangs were shut out 9-0 May 5 at Hendersonville. They lost 5-4 to Pisgah on Friday at Mark Watson Park. Hendersonville. “Hendersonvilleis a very strong dominant team,”...
Avery County, NCaveryjournal.com

Avery golf qualifies pair for 1A state championships

NEWLAND — Following strong showings at the 1A West Regionals last week, Avery golfers Ellie Pittman and Kaden Smith qualified to take part this week in the 1A NCHSAA State Golf Championships. Polk County finished first in the boys team standings in the 1A West Regional, as Smith and teammate...
Henderson County, NCBlueridgenow.com

3 new principals named for Henderson County schools

Three new principals have been approved by Henderson County Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Katie Bradley, assistant principal and athletic director at East Henderson High, has been named principal of Hillandale Elementary. Bradley will fill the principalship vacated by Kelly Pratt, who is moving to the N.C. Department...
Hendersonville, NCGo Blue Ridge

GANLEY DID IT!!!!

HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Watauga High boy's tennis player Andrew Ganley picked up his second championship in as many weeks. Ganley, who won the Northwestern Conference title last week, won the regional championship on Saturday at the 3A Western Regional Championships at Jackson Park. Ganley, who qualified for the state tournament...
Polk County, NCpolksports.com

East Surry rides second-half momentum surge to defeat Polk County in West final

PILOT MOUNTAIN – Halftime arrived Friday at East Surry and Polk County raced to the locker room with dreams of what might could be. The Wolverines ended the first 24 minutes of their state 1AA West Regional final clash with a touchdown, deep stop on a kickoff and a sack, and the loudest sounds echoing throughout Diamont Stadium as intermission arrived came from Polk County’s side of the field as the Wolverines trailed just 14-7 and would receive the ball to open the second half.