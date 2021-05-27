Hendersonville senior Bish takes top honors on 2021 Times-News All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Playing on one of the best teams in the area is something Hendersonville High senior Aubrey Bish has been used to for her high school career. This season was one of the shortest ever and despite playing multiple positions this season for the talented Bearcat squad, Bish, who also earned all-region and all-state honors, still managed to find the back of the net 17 times while also handing out six assists.