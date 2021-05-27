Why Healthcare Organizations Must Incorporate Data Privacy into Their Cybersecurity Strategies – and How to Do It
The following is a guest article by Monique Becenti, Security Strategist, Pondurance. What’s more, it takes 329 days for hospitals and other healthcare organizations to identify and contain a breach (i.e., the lifecycle of an incident), or seven weeks longer than the average lifecycle for companies in general. Again, healthcare leads all sectors in this category.www.healthcareittoday.com