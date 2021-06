On May 11, the Jefferson County Commissioners, on behalf of the Sustainability Commission, presented four Sustainability Awards for outstanding achievements related to environmental stewardship and community cohesion. These awards honor achievements related to environmental stewardship, efficient use of resources, economic vitality, and innovation in alignment with Jefferson County's mission, vision, values, and goals. This year, three Community Awards winners and one Eco-Employee Award winner, honoring a Jefferson County employee, were chosen from several nominees submitted by community members in the county.