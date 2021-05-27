Cancel
Rising interest rates could dampen stimulus impact from federal budget, PBO says

By Canadian Press
chatnewstoday.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says an expected rise in interest rates should temper the amount of economic stimulus from the Trudeau Liberals’ budget. The report today from Yves Giroux suggests the federal budget could increase economic growth by an additional 0.6 percentage points this year on the back of consumer spending, as well as residential and business investment.

chatnewstoday.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Interest Rates#Fiscal Stimulus#Growth Rates#Pbo#The Canadian Press#Trudeau Liberals#Fiscal Year#Consumer Spending#Unprecedented Spending#Offset#Forecasts#Estimates#Investment#Market#Liberal#Percentage Points#Fallout
