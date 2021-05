MAYNARD — 6 Bridges Gallery will present “Letters from the Birds” by Véronique Latimer from July 7 to Aug. 14 at 77 Main St. in Maynard. “I am drawn to birds, their sense of immediacy and dependence on nature,” Latimer said. “I am comforted by their songs, their arrival signaling the change of seasons and their instinct to build nests. When the pandemic hit I took solace from the birds at the feeder by my kitchen table where I spent hours navigating teaching from home and helping my two young children learn via screens. Without our typical schedules of school and outside activities as markers of time, it seemed to slow down. Like many we consoled ourselves by long walks in the woods and more time than ever in the backyard. The birds still felt comforting and unchanged, despite the radical transformation that had happened to so many other aspects of our lives.”