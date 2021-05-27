newsbreak-logo
My View: Private businesses not likely liable for unmasked, unvaccinated customers

By Marc Lamber – Contributing writer
Phoenix Business Journal
 3 days ago
In this guest column, a Valley attorney weighs in on the potential liability for businesses if someone contracts Covid-19 on their premises amid new guidance from the CDC, and while mask mandates are in flux.

