My View: Private businesses not likely liable for unmasked, unvaccinated customers

In the spring of 2020, stores across the nation temporarily shut down and those that remained open underwent major changes to try to limit the spread of COVID-19. Masks were mandated in stores, stickers were placed on the floor to indicate six feet of distance between shoppers, plexiglass barriers were put up at cash registers, and companies removed any features they believed would promote virus spread. Fortunately, a year later, the COVID numbers in the U.S. have improved drastically, allowing companies to start rolling back some of the new rules and regulations they put forth when the virus was at its worst. And now, Costco has announced that it will be ending one COVID-related ban in June. Read on to find out how Costco is making its transition back to pre-pandemic policies next month.