Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Discount from Manhattan Women's Health & Wellness Upper East Side for all new patients

greenpointstar.com
 13 days ago

Manhattan Women`s Health & Wellness is where you will find individualized and compassionate obstetrics and gynecology care. Located in Union Square, Midtown NYC and on the Upper East Side on Park Avenue, our centers feature state-of-the-art, certified and approved gynecology facilities with over 8 years of experience. For a limited time, we are having an event for all new patients, to receive 5-10% off any service.

greenpointstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Health
City
Upper East Side, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pelvic Pain#Midtown Manhattan#Chronic Care#Health Care#Pain Treatment#Uterus Specialist#Endometritis Specialist#Leep#Discount#Pelvic Pain Specialist#Midtown Nyc#Ibs Treatment#Endometriosis Treatment#Ovary Pain Specialist#Gynecology#Pcos Treatment#Park Avenue#Union Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Manhattan, NYhometextilestoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

The Cortland’s Red Brick Façade Nears Pinnacle at 555 West 22nd Street in Chelsea, Manhattan

Façade installation is nearing completion on The Cortland, a 26-story condominium building from Robert A. M. Stern Architects at 555 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Developed by Related Companies with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the nearly 300-foot-tall structure will yield 141 units spread across 250,000 square feet, for an average of 2,245 square feet apiece. The building is located along West Street and the Hudson River waterfront between West 22nd and West 23rd Streets.
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...