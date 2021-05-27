Woman Found Dead After Mobile Home Fire
The Yakima Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire reported at 1609 Fruitvale Blvd. Firefighters were called to the scene at about midnight Wednesday. When they arrived they found a mobile home on fire. After dousing the flames they found a 57-year-old woman dead in the home. An investigation is underway but authorities say they believe it was an accidental fire and no foul play was involved. The woman's name has not been released. An investigation is underway.newstalkkit.com