The situation in Gaza is dire. Israeli raids have killed over 200 Palestinians in the past week, at least 42 of them on Sunday alone. They’ve also destroyed more than 500 homes, leaving tens of thousands of Palestinians homeless—a stunningly bleak continuation of decades of apartheid and aggression. During tragedies and crises affecting other regions, Twitch streamers have rallied to raise substantial sums of money to aid those whose lives and livelihoods have been reduced to rubble. When it comes to Palestine, however, charity streams have been relatively few and far between.