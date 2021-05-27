Cancel
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 commission still a long shot in Senate as Collins pitches compromise

By Karoun Demirjian The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — A last-ditch proposal from one of the Senate’s most moderate Republicans may determine whether Congress creates an independent commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol attack or the legislation to do so dies. The Senate is expected to vote as soon as Thursday on a House-passed bill to create...

www.sentinelsource.com
