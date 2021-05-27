Q&A: Author/Pastor Abby Norman talks about the power of guilt-free lamentation

An estimated one-third of the Old Testament consists of lamentations. Yet many believers resist feeling angry at God, or experience guilt when they do. In the wake of a pandemic that made life inconvenient at best and tragic at worst, some have developed a few heated cosmological questions. The Rev. Abby Norman wants to help with her new book, You CAN Talk to God Like That: The Surprising Power of Lament to Save Your Faith (Broadleaf Books, 126 pages).