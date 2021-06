Bill Cowher’s tenure as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers featured two AFC Championship game losses to the legendary Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. In the early 2000s, the Patriots and the Spygate scandal was the topic of conversation in the NFL and even though New England may have had an advantage in both games, Cowher said that he doesn’t blame Belichick and the Patriots for doing whatever it takes to gain a competitive edge.