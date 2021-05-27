newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Macarena Achaga Joins Andy Garcia In Warner Bros. ‘Father Of The Bride’ Pic For HBO Max With Plan B Producing

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Macarena Achaga is set to join Andy Garcia in the Father of the Bride reboot, which Gaz Alazraki has been set to helm. The pic will revolve around a Cuban-American family, with Matt Lopez penning the script. The film will tell the story of a father coming to grips...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Luis Miguel
Person
Diego Boneta
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Macarena Achaga
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Steve Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Original Stars#Cuban American#Plan B Entertainment#Mexican#Icm Partners#Grandview#Achaga Stars#Pic#Film#Daughter#Wedding#Popular Mexican Series#Muerte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Andy Garcia

CHICAGO – I give in. “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the sequel to the much derided “Mamma Mia,” is a bubbly, frothy here-come-the-good-times musical that fits summer like a glove. The flashback format will also answer all the burning questions that were left unanswered from the first film, and the cast includes Cher!
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Trailer for ‘Miss Angela’ Documentary Featuring Andy Garcia Released

Miss Angela is a riveting documentary directed by Paul Toogood and produced by Lloyd Stanton that tells the story of Angela Alvarez, a singer and songwriter from pre-revolutionary Cuba. When she announced to her family her dreams of becoming a singer, she was forbidden by her father, because such endeavors were not permitted for women at the time. And so she was relegated to writing her songs in secret.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Diego Boneta Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake (Exclusive)

Diego Boneta, the Mexican star who portrayed Latin icon Luis Miguel in Netflix’s biography series, has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride. Boneta’s casting further strengthens a call sheet filled with a cross-generational who’s-who of American Latino actors. Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced are already on board.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Dune’ Release Confusion: Warner Bros. Says Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Still Set for HBO Max Plan

Warner Bros. executives maintain Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” remains set for a hybrid release October 1 in which the movie will open in theaters on the same day it becomes available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days. Confusion over the “Dune” release ignited after Deadline reported May 17 that Warner Bros. was reversing its decision. The studio announced in December 2020 that its entire 2021 film slate would receive the hybrid release model, leading to backlash from top Warner Bros. filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan and Villeneuve himself.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Batgirl’: Warner Bros. Hires ‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah To Tackle HBO Max Superhero Movie

Coming off the box office success of Sony‘s “Bad Boys For Life,” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were scooped up by Marvel Studios for their “Ms. Marvel” series for Disney+ and would help the studio bring fangirl-turned-superhero Kamala Khan, to life. Now, Warner Bros., and DC Films have tapped the duo to bring another well-known female superhero to the big screen.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'The Hunger' Gets Remake at Warner Bros. as Angela Robinson Nears Directing Deal

Warner Bros. has set a remake to the 1983 cult classic “The Hunger” with Angela Robinson in final talks to direct, Variety has confirmed. The remake will be written by Jessica Sharzer and produced by Berlanti Schechter Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Mike McGrath executive producing. More from...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Warner Bros. Reaches Deal With Regal, Dune Isn't Coming to HBO Max

Ever since the Warner Bros. and HBO Max announcement was made, it has been apparent that Legendary was a bit salty about the whole thing. There were rumors of a lawsuit almost right away, with the main point of contention being the release of Dune. Legendary was already looking to sell Godzilla vs. Kong, but Dune was supposed to be its big release and a possible kick-off to a new franchise. How Dune is going to end up being released has been the topic of rumors for months now, and it seems that we finally have an answer. We also see that Warner Bros. is starting to strike deals with theaters for the 2022 movie season after promising that the HBO Max rollouts for 2021 would not be the way forward. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has "already reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore 45-day theatrical windows in 2022 before titles go to streaming." However, they aren't making this deal in a vacuum. It seems that Dune is going to be the test case according to "multiple sources. "It will premiere in Venice in September ahead of an October theatrical run, with HBO Max availability coming at a to-be-determined date after that."
MinoritiesRottentomatoes.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on HBO Max

In celebration of Pride month, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fresh LGBTQ+ movies you can find on HBO Max right now. You’ll find hit classic dramas (Desert Hearts), feel-good comedies (In & Out), and international affairs (Bad Education). The titles below are sorted from the best LGBTQ+ films...
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Jesse Plemons to Join Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love and Death’ at HBO Max

Jesse Plemons (Fargo) has been cast in HBO Max’s limited drama Love and Death. The actor will join previously announced star Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision). Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and based on a real-life Texas crime, this series hails from writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland).
MoviesScreendaily

Warner Bros films to play 35 day in cinemas before HBO Max debut in LatAm, Caribbean

Films from the Warner Bros slate will debut on HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean after a 35-day exclusive theatrical run. At time of writing WarnerMedia had not clarified whether the window applies only to the 2021 slate, or beyond. Either way, it marks the latest blow for exhibition, which has seen what was until fairly recently a three-month exclusive runaway slashed by the pandemic and the march of streaming platforms.
MoviesCapital Journal

Mike at the Movies

You can catch the movies this week in the comfort of your own home on Netflix and Amazon Prime. I’m bringing you reviews on “Army of the Dead,” “Georgetown” and “The Woman in the Window.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.