The SUPER POWERS Era Was DC Comics at Its Most Iconic
With the upcoming Flash movie, DC Films are rumored to be soft rebooting their entire universe. What this means for the Justice League as a franchise remains to be seen. But maybe the title "Justice League," with all the drama and toxicity surrounding it these past four years, needs to rest for a while. Meanwhile, there's a great period from DC's past that has the perfect feel for what the DCEU should look like… and it's just waiting to be exploited. We're talking about the Super Powers toy, merchandise, and cartoon branding from the mid '80s.