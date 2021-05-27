Cancel
NFL

Cowboys McCarthy First NFL Coach Fired Due To Jerry's 'Itchy Trigger Finger'?

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 8 days ago
FRISCO - Way back in 2020, which seems like ages ago in football years, coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys limped to a 6-10 record. Many factors contributed, but in the end, doesn’t all blame and praise start and end with the head coach?

Well, and around these parts, with the owner?

With a successful 2021 campaign, Cowboys fans might be quick to forget about recent failures from this collection of players and coaches.

But ...

SportsBetting.ag has released odds on which head coach will be fired first during the 2021 regular season, and McCarthy has the lowest odds at 7/1, or +700, just ahead of Denver's Vic Fangio (8/1) and Chicago's Matt Nagy (9/1).

READ MORE: Where PFF Ranks Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'Just Right'?

How could this happen, in real life?

Now, 2021 is nigh upon us, and the club seems to be healthy again. Expectations are high, especially in a division that seems winnable even for a sub-par team. But what if things go south quickly here in 2021? What if the club struggles out of the gate? Is there a chance that the collective memories of Cowboys fans might suddenly recall 2020 and the damage done to their football souls?

Where will Jerry and Stephen Jones place the blame?

We should note one issue here that comes up all the time in these matters, and that is the supposed "itchy trigger finger'' of owner Jerry Jones. While the high expectations are a Jerry reality, isn't the "itchy trigger finger'' (see Jason Garrett decade-long run) a myth?

Please join us daily for the “Daily Blitz” or each Tuesday night starting at 7 for sports talk LIVE on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter, or listen to the recorded podcast the next day at CowboysSI.com and TheBlitzcast.com!

READ MORE: Dak Week: How Ready Is Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott To Lead?

To be featured in our “BlitzBox” segment please reach out to us on Twitter with the hashtag #Blitzbox or send your questions to TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com and we’ll read your question and answer it on the air on our next show.

Please continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL, @ColbySapp, and @IndyCarTim. And make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos and visual content!

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
