What’s more fun than knowing that a film crew is in town?. That celebs are roaming around South Station (”Don’t Look Up”) or Back Bay (”Little Women,” “Live By Night”) or Rockport (”The Proposal”). The list is long and some of it quite distinguished, like Oscar-winners “Manchester by the Sea” (2017) and “Spotlight” (2016), a film rather special to our own organization. That — let’s call it the “coolness factor” — helps explain why many in the state’s political establishment continue to be so enamored of the program that has provided a tax break to the film industry since 2006.