Louisiana State

ROAD CLOSURE: LA 532 overpass at I-20, Webster Parish

 3 days ago

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, LA 532 will be closed on the south end of the overpass at I-20 near Minden in Webster Parish. This closure is part of the ongoing LA 532 overpass replacement project. No traffic will...

