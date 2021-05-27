Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Singer Michelle Williams on Why Being Open About Mental Health Is Necessary

By Jennifer Machin
worth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalking about mental health is not an easy thing to do, but singer Michelle Williams, who was diagnosed with depression, feels that opening up always helps. Mental health is a topic that fortunately over time has become less taboo in society, especially as we’re discovering it affects many people to some degree. In March 2020, mental health disorders increased due to quarantining during the COVID-19 lockdown. It highlighted how important it is for every individual to prioritize their state of mind. However, now as we enter the post-pandemic era, it’s crucial that as a society, we continue to focus on our overall well-being. Having brave people like Williams tell her story may encourage others to seek the help they need.

www.worth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Depression#Emotional Health#Mental Disorders#Child Health#Ubs#The Breakfast Club#Destiny S Child#Singer Michelle Williams#Self Help#Symptoms#Down Trauma#Parents#Generational Trauma#Relationships#Star#Athletes#Practical Tools#Mind#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley + Wife Ari Open Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Content warning: This article contains details of attempted suicide. Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and his wife Ari have spoken out for the first time about her suicide attempt eight years ago. Ari’s mental health struggle and the couple’s long journey to cope with her darkest day inspired Sum 41’s Order in Decline track “Catching Fire,” which was recently re-released featuring nothing,nowhere.
Mental HealthAlpena News

Let’s talk about mental health

“It’s a disease, not a moral failing. It’s a medical condition, not a character flaw.” — Kathleen Dunckel. News Lifestyles editor Darby Hinkley introduced us recently to Kathleen Dunckel and her husband, Eric, in a story simultaneously heartbreaking and inspiring about the Dunckel’s loss of their daughter, Abigail, to suicide two days before Christmas 2019. Hinkley spoke to them as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, which happens every May.
Mental Healthyr.media

Why Muslim Mental Health Matters

While many of us look back fondly on the fall of 2019 and the first few months of 2020 — the last moments of “normalcy” before the pandemic hit — I can only recall how much I dreaded each day of my sophomore year of college. My first year hadn’t gone as I’d planned; my summer didn’t shine a light next to how productive my peers had been, and the mere thought of my class schedule turned my stomach into an everlasting pit of unease. I had always known my mental health to be subpar and that I was prone to anxiety, but it wasn’t until I was granted the opportunity for retrospection that I realized how badly I was struggling.
Mental Healthwnns.com

Prince Harry Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

We take mental health pretty seriously here at WNNS, so anytime we see a story in the news we feel compelled to pass it along to you. Prince Harry (you know, the one who went on Oprah and busted out the entire royal family) recently opened up about his mental struggles. He coped with drug addiction and others substances. See the full article here (via CNN).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Doctors Are Hiding Mental Health Struggles. Here’s One Reason Why.

Dr. Lorna Breen survived COVID-19, but the pandemic still ended up taking her life. Last spring, Breen—a bright, exceptionally driven 49-year-old who supervised the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital emergency department—recovered from the coronavirus, only to be hit with a wave of depression that landed her in a psychiatric ward. In the following days, her brother-in-law Corey Feist told The Daily Beast, she kept articulating one fear: that she would lose her medical license because of her treatment. About a week after being discharged, she died by suicide.
MinoritiesLexington Herald-Leader

Our Voices: For people of color, mental health is as important as physical well being

Pulling me aside, a former coworker admonished me to take mental health days. “Mental health is just as important as physical health,” she said. With a raised brow and a slight laugh, I silently questioned what she meant by mental health days. I’d recently begun working at the University of Kentucky in the School of Journalism as the director of student and alumni affairs, but she had spent decades employed at UK in various offices.
Mental Healthdailycitizen.news

Melanie Dallas: An open letter to men about mental health

So it’s June, Men’s Health Month, and I thought it might be a good time to check in and see how you’re doing. I’ll admit I’ve been concerned; 2020 was a heck of a year (to put it mildly) and we all faced challenges we’d never faced before. I saw many of you struggle, sometimes with fear, often with wanting to protect your children from a virus that seemed to be everywhere, all while worrying about losing your job, your income, your ability to provide for their family.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Michael Phelps 'Happy' Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Her Mental Health Issue

After the four-time Grand Slam champion showed off her 'vulnerability,' the 23-time Olympic gold medalist believes that it will be a 'game-changer in mental health moving forward.'. AceShowbiz - Michael Phelps has something to say about Naomi Osaka's candid statement about her mental health issue. After the four-time Grand Slam...
Mental HealthFast Company

Why mental health awareness is here to stay

Over the last year and a half, people around the world have experienced collective trauma inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost everyone has some relation to COVID-19, directly and indirectly, from contracting the virus or losing a loved one, to wearing masks and experiencing social distancing restrictions. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) latest announcement about fully vaccinated individuals no longer needing to wear masks in most circumstances is a step in the right direction, many might feel anxious about returning to normalcy after this unprecedented era. With feelings of isolation and many lacking in-person interactions, our society will need to place higher emphasis on mental health to resume normalcy in a post-pandemic world.
CelebritiesCinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About 'Lifelong' Struggle With Mental Health And Hugh Jackman Shares Support

For years now we've seen a "feud" between actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The pair continually poke fun at each other, insult each other, and generally give each other a hard time over their careers, their beverage based side-hustles, and whatever else they can find to throw at each other. Of course, it's clear that all of it is done with love and that the two are really good friends, but recently we saw just how true that is when Ryan Reynolds let his guard down about something in his life and Jackman offered words of support.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Phoenix author opens pages to mental health, healing

June is “National PTSD Awareness Month” and author Terrah Hancock, of Phoenix, has written a memoir chronicling the perils and journeys to mental health awareness. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day,...
Detroit, MITv20detroit.com

Why the approach to mental health treatment isn’t one-size-fits-all

Nearly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with mental illness, and there are a number of ways to seek treatment -- from psychiatrists, who have the ability to prescribe medication, to psychologists, therapists, and counselors. "There's a varying spectrum of ways that you can approach dealing with things...