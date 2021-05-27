Singer Michelle Williams on Why Being Open About Mental Health Is Necessary
Talking about mental health is not an easy thing to do, but singer Michelle Williams, who was diagnosed with depression, feels that opening up always helps. Mental health is a topic that fortunately over time has become less taboo in society, especially as we’re discovering it affects many people to some degree. In March 2020, mental health disorders increased due to quarantining during the COVID-19 lockdown. It highlighted how important it is for every individual to prioritize their state of mind. However, now as we enter the post-pandemic era, it’s crucial that as a society, we continue to focus on our overall well-being. Having brave people like Williams tell her story may encourage others to seek the help they need.www.worth.com