Singer Michelle Williams on Why Being Open About Mental Health Is Necessary

While many of us look back fondly on the fall of 2019 and the first few months of 2020 — the last moments of “normalcy” before the pandemic hit — I can only recall how much I dreaded each day of my sophomore year of college. My first year hadn’t gone as I’d planned; my summer didn’t shine a light next to how productive my peers had been, and the mere thought of my class schedule turned my stomach into an everlasting pit of unease. I had always known my mental health to be subpar and that I was prone to anxiety, but it wasn’t until I was granted the opportunity for retrospection that I realized how badly I was struggling.