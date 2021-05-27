newsbreak-logo
Personal Finance

How to Become a Financial Advisor

By Coryanne Hicks
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some ways, being a financial advisor is like being a therapist: You share in your clients' biggest life events – such as having a baby, retiring and handling inheritance – and are often tasked with helping them address their fears – such as recessions or running out of money.

www.msn.com
BusinessL.A. Weekly

Jonathan Kvicky Recommends Getting A Side Hustle To Become Financially Successful

Jonathan Kvicky, renowned for his proficiency in the fields of business and technology, has achieved numerous impressive milestones as an engineer and serial entrepreneur. And, while he loves to preach a lifestyle of calculated risk through smart investments, another piece of advice he gives to all those seeking financial freedom is to start building up “side hustles”.
Personal Financefa-mag.com

FPA Takes Deep Dive Into How Advisors, Clients Communicate

The Financial Planning Association is among a group of financial companies that are revisiting the question of how advisors can communicate better with clients in a rapidly changing world. The FPA, along with the Money Quotient Research Consortium (MQRC), a nonprofit research organization, and Allianz Life Insurance Company of North...
Economybenefitspro.com

How CFP certification benefits female advisors

New research from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards shows that female advisors who obtain CFP certification benefit more from the credential than their CFP male counterparts. At a time when wealth management firms must differentiate from competitors and digital investment management providers with personalized services centered on financial...
EconomyPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Addessi Financial Partners Founder Named Forbes Best in State Advisor

The Addessi Financial Partners team is proud to announce its founder and managing partner, Michael V. Addessi, has been named as a Forbes Best in State Advisor for 2021. Every year, nominations from across the country are accepted by an independent research firm based on a strict, preestablished set of requirements. Hundreds of thousands of potential nominees are quickly narrowed to approximately 30,000 advisors. Extensive quantitative and qualitative data is then used to compile the list of approximately 5,000 across our 50 states. Michael was selected as one of the top 375 wealth advisors representing the state of Florida. This accomplishment was a culmination of Michael’s leadership, our team’s dedication, and the wonderful families we serve. Our firm’s heritage dates back to 1983 when Michael initially established the firm as a tax and accounting practice while working full-time as an auditor for Lockheed Martin. Eventually, Michael and his wife Wendy made the leap in 1990 to allow him to concentrate his efforts exclusively on building the tax and accounting business. Wendy continued her work in the medical field while remaining an integral asset to the family’s growing firm. Michael and Wendy were determined to see their vision through. Michael soon recognized the need for more comprehensive services and began building a firm consisting of a consortium of experts under “one roof.” Today the firm is home to a unique trusted advisory network where clients are afforded a coordinated planning experience. The warm and receptive atmosphere is evident at every interaction our clients have with our associates. Our team remains committed to providing the guidance and support clients need to achieve their unique financial goals. We are grateful for the trust our clients and their families place in us. We extend our congratulations to Michael and our team on achieving this prestigious recognition for his decades of hard work. We look forward to the future and continuing the values on which the firm was built. As part of our customized wealth management process, we offer investment, estate, retirement, business planning, risk management, as well as tax preparation services. We help you achieve your financial goals. Our team welcomes a conversation with you and your family. Feel free to contact our office at 16524 Pointe Village Drive, Suite 200 Lutz, FL 33558 phone: (813) 948-1343 or email us at info@addessifinancial.com with any question you may have.
Barre, VTvermontbiz.com

Stubbs and Hilton-VanOsdall receive Behavioral Financial Advisor designation

Ellie Tobin Stubbs, BFA, Financial Advisor, and Gina Hilton-VanOsdall, BFA, Associate Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Barre, VT recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform. Stubbs and Hilton-VanOsdall successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients...
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Nokomis Financial Advisors Awarded $1.5 Million for Negligent Compliance Advice

SARASOTA, FL – A Sarasota circuit judge has awarded nearly $1.5 million to four Nokomis financial advisors following a three-week trial. The court found that Scott Aabel, Antonio Gomes, Gary Didonna and James Protigal were given negligent compliance advice which led to a regulatory investigation and subsequent bad press that cost them tens of millions of dollars in lost customer accounts and the revenues that those accounts would have generated.
Peoria, AZthedailyinsurancenews.com

Financial Advisor Darcy Bergen Discusses Why People in Their 20s and 30s Should Think About Life Insurance

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Darcy Bergen’s financial advisor draws on vast experience. He has been advising clients of all kinds as a financial planner for over two decades. He founded the Bergen Financial Group in 2003. Midland National’s fixed income department has repeatedly recognized him as a Top20 sales consultant. In 2015, Darcy Bergen became a trustee, requiring a Series 65 license. Darcy Bergen has weighed that people in their twenties and thirties should consider life insurance. It is good to know that you and your loved ones are covered when the unspeakable happens.
Public Healthfa-mag.com

How The Pandemic Has Enabled Advisors To Become Better Business Owners

“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” This compelling quote, often attributed to Winston Churchill, came to my mind as I pondered the pivotal lessons learned by financial advisors during the coronavirus pandemic. The past year has witnessed incredible upheaval and change in our society, economy and industry. Last spring, we all thought the onslaught of Covid-19 might disrupt our lives for a few weeks, or maybe a month or two at most.
Economyprdaily.com

How to assess and communicate the financial value of the organization

[Editor’s Note: This is an excerpt from “Business Acumen for Strategic Communicators: A Primer.” You can purchase the book here and Ragan/PR Daily readers receive a 30% discount with the code BUSINESS30.]. There are many different financial valuation metrics and models that businesspeople, investors and other financially oriented stakeholders pull...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Edelman Financial Engines Acquires $846 Million RIA Viridian Advisors

Edelman Financial Engines, an independent financial planning firm that was created through the combination of Edelman Financial Services and Financial Engines, has acquired Viridian Advisors, a Bothell, Wash.–based financial and tax planning RIA with $846 million in assets across more than 800 clients. The deal represents Edelman's first RIA acquisition since the merger.
Portsmouth, NHForbes

New England-Based Top Advisor Sees Lots Of False Advertising In Financial Planning

Forbes Rankings: Top Women Advisors, Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Background: Raftopoulos, 50, started her career at Merrill Lynch and later moved to Edward Jones. After eight years in the industry, she decided she wanted to start her own firm to move away from quotas and sales pressure. The result was Nvest Financial Group, which partners with Commonwealth Financial Network.
Economyadvisor.ca

How remote work is changing the industry and advisors

The nature of investment professionals’ work, as well as the nature of their motivations, is changing due to the Covid disruption. The resulting opportunities and challenges are outlined in a report from the CFA Institute. Of the global CFA Institute members surveyed, only 15% experienced a pay cut related to...