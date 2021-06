Happy June, everyone! We just missed the first day of the month, so the monthly film and tv dump has already happened on all of our favorite streaming platforms. But it looks like they didn’t give every big release away on Tuesday, because there are a ton of new movies and shows coming out this weekend that are just begging to be explored! And whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your streaming journey. Worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.