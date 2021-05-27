newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo even stronger 49ers leader amid uncertainty

By NBCS Bay Area
49erswebzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The disappointment of knowing he is no longer the 49ers' long-term starting quarterback has brought out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo. More San Francisco 49ers News. 'They're awesome': Trey Lance discusses...

www.49erswebzone.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Quarterback#Qbs#The Detroit Lions#Niners#Nbc Sports#North Dakota State#Facebook Flip#Qbs#Uncertainty#Draft Night#San Francisco#Impact#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Insider Clears Air About Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots Trade Rumors

Chatter of Jimmy Garoppolo potentially returning to the Patriots dominated NFL discourse from the start of the offseason up until draft day. But just because there’s smoke doesn’t necessarily mean there’s fire. In a column for ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided intel on all 32 teams now that the...
NFLNBC Sports

Five NFL bold predictions with rookie QBs taking center stage

The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday, which means we only have four more months to discuss who has the easiest road, who got jobbed, who will win MVP and whether or not Jon Gruden actually knows what he's doing. After being ravaged by injuries in 2020, the 49ers received...
NFLaustinnews.net

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Peter King weighs in on the 49ers’ secrecy heading into the draft

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Even Trey Lance had no idea that the San Francisco 49ers intended to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick. The team was very secretive following a massive trade on March 26. Everyone knew it was for a quarterback, but no one knew which quarterback it would be. There was still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers' plan.
NFLtwinspires.com

Trey Lance tied for second-best odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trey Lance's odds of winning the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award skyrocketed after being chosen third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The former North Dakota State star is currently tied with Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields — now a member of the Chicago Bears — for the second-best odds (+600) to win the honor.
NFLModesto Bee

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Austin Watkins was 49ers best undrafted free-agent signing

Of all the 49ers’ undrafted free agents in 2021, UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins has the best opportunity to make a sizable impact. Following their selection of eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers only had a handful of open spots available to round out the 90-man offseason roster.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers 5 toughest quarterback matchups for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers with Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) In 2019, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to carry the team on his shoulders for a number of occasions. True, the primary reasons behind the Niners’...
NFL49erswebzone.com

NFL players to root for in 2021: One selection from each team

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Poring over all 32 NFL teams, Adam Rank identifies one player to root for on each roster in 2021. Why does Dak Prescott have his support? Which rookies made the list?
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Setting an over-under for Jimmy Garoppolo starts in 2021

The question about Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers started the minute news broke that San Francisco traded up to No. 3 in the draft. One question about his roster status appears to have been answered when the team held onto him through the 2021 draft. He’s likely to be in Santa Clara for at least the start of the season. The next question is whether he begins the year as the starting quarterback, and how many starts he’ll get.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

‘They’re awesome’: Trey Lance discusses finally meeting Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers QBs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is all business. The rookie quarterback is focused on the job at hand with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next three days, that will involve a rookie minicamp, his first foray to the NFL. Over the offseason and probably for much of his rookie year, Lance will get to know head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense as best he can.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN’s Fowler shares what the 49ers are looking to see from Trey Lance at rookie minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. This weekend is the first opportunity for the 2021 San Francisco 49ers draft class to get on the practice field with a few new teammates. The team is holding its three-day rookie minicamp, consisting of 23 players and including the eight drafted rookies. The No. 3 overall pick, Trey Lance, is the only quarterback taking part.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Here’s what 49ers rookies said ahead of this week’s minicamp debut

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. As grateful 49ers rookies launch their NFL careers in the pricey Bay Area, cornerback Ambry Thomas says "my play will take care of my pockets." More San Francisco 49ers News. 'I...