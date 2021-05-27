Kim Finally Responded To Shanna's Claims She Cheated With Travis

Though she isn’t usually one to acknowledge gossip, Kim Kardashian apparently couldn’t stay quiet about Shanna Moalker’s latest claims. During an Instagram Q&A with fans on May 26, the SKIMS founder finally revealed whether or not she ever hooked up with Shanna’s ex-husband, and let me tell you, Kim Kardashian's response to Travis Barker cheating rumors clears everything up. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back.)