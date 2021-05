GRISWOLD, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash in Griswold on Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police say that a Mazda Miata driven by 55-year-old David Mack was headed north on Route 201 (Hopeville Road) in Griswold when it crashed about 1 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that the car swerved towards the oncoming southbound lane of travel and crossed the double yellow line, eventually colliding with the metal guardrail. It then went back towards the northbound lane and eventually collided with a tree.