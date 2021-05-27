Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Weed Control Key in Vegetable Production

VSC NEWS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeed control remains a vital management tool for Florida vegetable and specialty crop producers. Weeds like nutsedge, ragweed and pigweed can fight for essential nutrients and water that crops need to grow and produce yields. But according to Peter Dittmar, University of Florida/IFAS Extension weed scientist, there are other reasons...

vscnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Control Key#Weather#Essential Nutrients#Crop Yields#Water Pressure#If There Be Thorns#Average Weed Pressure#Potato Production#Harvesting#Warm Season Crops#Potato Producers#Tomatoes#Lambsquarters#Ragweed Pressure#Peppers#Nematodes#Squash#Tool#Sort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureLockhaven Express

Soy is used in various foods

METRO — Many people find that soyfoods like tofu, soy milk and tempeh make for nutritious additions to their diets. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eating soy is a great way to increase one’s intake of plant protein. Research indicates that including more plant protein in a diet can benefit the cardiovascular system by lowering blood pressure. Soyfoods also are great sources of vitamins and minerals, and many derivatives of soy are found in popular foods.
Agriculturelabmanager.com

Beer Byproduct Mixed with Manure Proves an Excellent Pesticide

The use of many chemical fumigants in agriculture have been demonstrated to be harmful to human health and the environment and therefore banned from use. Now, in an effort to reduce waste from the agricultural industry and reduce the amounts of harmful chemicals used, researchers have investigated using organic byproducts from beer production and farming as a potential method to disinfest soils, preserve healthy soil microorganisms and increase crop yields.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

French 'bug farm' thrives on demand for pesticide-free fruit

Farmers in western France are doubling down on an unusual crop: breeding millions of tiny predatory bugs and wasps to protect tomato plants without resorting to the insecticides that consumers are shunning. At Saveol's insect farm, the predatory bugs feast on moth eggs spread over hundreds of tobacco plants, which are in the same family as tomatoes and eggplants.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Growing Tea for Profit May Be Good for Agriculture Producers

Why you might want to consider growing your own tea for profit. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Tea is a staple in many households across this Land of Ours. And, in recent decades, tea has become a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business commercially, and the trend seems to be continually swinging upward.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Cover crops get premium treatment by USDA

Farmers are eligible for a “premium benefit” of up to $5 an acre on crop insurance coverage if they planted cover crops this year, said USDA’s Risk Management Agency on Tuesday. The so-called Pandemic Cover Crop Program is part of the administration’s $6 billion Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The...
Agriculturesouthernminn.com

Be on the lookout for weeds

Rains were welcomed with open arms throughout the last week. Plants are starting to take off, and it’s refreshing to see some color come through the soil. The plants have really made it feel like summer is here. As an update, corn has reached the two-leaf stage and soybeans have...
Agriculturegrowingproduce.com

Organic Weed Control Strategies for Apple Growers

Keep up to date on the fruit growing industry. Subscribe for free to American/Western Fruit Grower today!. Weed control remains the most significant issue among organic apple growers in the Northeastern U.S., according to Cornell University’s Greg Peck. For them, “it’s among the hardest things to control,” the Assistant Professor of Horticulture, Sustainable Fruit Production Systems, says.
Agriculturestudyfinds.org

Best natural pesticide? Beer and manure mix is perfect recipe for keeping farms chemical and bug-free!

BASQUE COUNTRY, Spain — Over the years, many chemical pesticides for crops and agriculture have been banned due to their harmful effects on both human health and the environment. Now, a new study reveals the answer to a more natural solution may be sitting in your local brewery. Researchers believe they can create a much safer pesticide alternative by mixing a beer by-product with manure.
AgriculturePhys.org

Digital crop protection from disease and pest plants

Crop diseases threaten yields in the field. Pests and parasitic weeds cause high crop losses of up to 30 percent every year. In the FarmerSpace project, the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation IOSB in Ilmenau is working together with partners to investigate the use of digital technologies for crop protection. The aim is to detect leaf diseases and the spread of weeds at an early stage and to initiate targeted protective measures using sensors, robotics and data-driven solutions.
Agricultureocj.com

Seeding cover crops after wheat

Wheat will be maturing early due to 90-degree F temperatures. Wheat grows best under cooler temperatures (less than 80 degrees F) and moist soil conditions. Wheat stands look great, but starts to die with hot dry temperatures, resulting in lower wheat yields. Wheat harvest may start in 4-5 weeks, so start ordering cover crop seed now. A long growing season after wheat allows for many cover crops options.
Agriculturefarms.com

Dry Conditions will Impact Early Season Weed Control

The prolonged dry period we experienced during planting will impact both weed emergence and performance of preemergence residual herbicides. In many areas of Michigan, there was little to no rainfall for two to three weeks after corn and soybean planting. Even with the potential for future rainfall events, the dry conditions that occurred soon after planting, as well as shortages of several herbicides, will likely alter weed management plans for the remainder of the season.
Agriculturecannabisnewsworld.com

5 weed products legendary breeder MzJill can't live without

When it comes to weed history, MzJill is definitely one of the pioneers that helped birth this thriving legal industry. Owner of MzJill Genetics, and co-founder of the world famous TGA Genetics, she’s been breeding some of our favorite weed strains for over 25 years. Jill’s been here since the days of hiding plants in bushes and having to be hush-hush on helping medical patients, and she’s still here in the days of big corporate cannabis and the cultural changes that come with it. “25 years ago, everything was founded for a handshake, we were more out for each other. It wasn’t so cut-throat, there was an unspoken word of loyalty. Now, as we move into the legal market, I do see an influx of people who are not necessarily about the plant or the patient. But I am grateful that medicine is more readily available to patients,” said the seed breeding legend. The mother of Jilly Bean is an old school grower from the forum days of OverGrow.com. You’re probably most familiar with TGA Genetics and her partnering with the late Subcool (TGA Subcool Seeds/TGA Genetics/The Dank). Her first real plant that she ever grew was a Cinderella 99 BX (backcross), and she and Sub blessed the world with famous strains like Agent Orange, Space Queen, and Vortex. “Agent Orange was one of the first ones that Sub and I did together. I used his Jack The Ripper and my Orange Velvet mother. It was named to honor my father. He was a Vietnam veteran, and he ended up contracting cancer from the chemical Agent Orange. I named the strain Agent Orange as a shoutout to my father and all of the Vietnam vets.” Now, in modern times, MzJill still puts out her legendary product through MzJillGenetics. They are…
Florida StateVSC NEWS

Weekly Update: UF/IFAS Communication Key in Florida’s Watermelon Production

University of Florida/IFAS Extension agents provide producers key information in a timely fashion through the Weekly Watermelon Update. When an issue emerges – like gummy stem blight for example on May 10 – Bob Hochmuth, a regional specialized vegetable Extension agent and 11 other Extension agents in the Suwanee Valley region, activate an alert system that informs growers and managers of approximately 50 watermelon farms about the potential threat and how to combat it.
Agriculturecgiar.org

It’s not just about Wheat – How Diversified Cropping Systems help family farmers – and the planet.

To support dryland farmers’ livelihoods, income, and nutritional security as well as biological diversity and environmental sustainability, ICARDA, alongside its national and international partners and donors, promotes Diversified Cropping Systems (DCS) across Africa, Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The challenges faced by small-scale family farmers...
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Cutleaf Evening Primrose Management in Vegetable Production

Cutleaf evening primrose (Oenothera laciniata) is an annual weed (or sometimes a biennial) commonly found throughout vegetable farms in Florida. This weed got its name due to the timing of its flower opening. It tends to close its flowers during the day but opens them during evening or nighttime. Cutleaf...
Mount Vernon, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fresh vegetables

Leland Harvey and his mom Dana Ingram sell fresh vegetables from his garden at the Farmers Market. in downtown Mount Vernon on Saturday, May 15. The Market is open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Gardening27east.com

A Different Perspective On Controlling Weeds

It was a sunny, delightfully warm spring day. I’d gotten the bulk of my garden work done before it got too warm, and I sat on the side of my lawn in a cheap sling chair looking at the gardens and lawn. The warmth of the sun nearly put me to sleep, but I kept on seeing these cotton puffs fly by. Of course these were the airborne seeds of dandelions set loose by mature flowers down the street or from miles and miles away. They all seemed to be headed for my lawn.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Targeting weeds

Making every pass in the field more economically feasible and optimizing the systems with which they farm is paramount for farmers. To help farmers achieve that, John Deere is investing in technology that ensures every plant has an equal opportunity to be as robust as it can be in the field while using the least amount of inputs possible.
Missouri Stateagupdate.com

Fruit, vegetable production increase value of Missouri ag

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With lower initial investments and higher returns, fruit and vegetable production could play a big role in doubling the state’s agricultural economy by 2030, according to a study by University of Missouri researchers. “Compared to row crops, you don’t have to have as many acres of fruit...
Florida StateVSC NEWS

South Florida’s Vegetable Production Ends With a ‘Whimper’

South Florida’s vegetable season started off strong but ended with a “whimper,” according to Gene McAvoy, associate director for stakeholder relations at the University of Florida/IFAS. “It was pretty strong there in January and February. Then Mexico started coming in with more product, especially in April,” McAvoy said. “It varies...