Paso Robles Wine Country’s First Virtual Auction Raises Over $70,000 Paso Wine Fan’s Go Above and Beyond
The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) has completed the first Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction, which began on Monday, May 10, and concluded on Sunday, May 16. This inaugural online auction supports the PRWCA Foundation, the non-profit organization that gives back through its scholarship program for high school seniors and supports the local community with charitable contributions.wineindustryadvisor.com