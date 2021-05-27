Who Knew Barney Was A Starting Point For So Many Celebs?

If you forced your parents to put on Barney & Friends every day before preschool, you’re not alone. The giant purple dinosaur is a comforting and familiar sight to many since his PBS television debut way back in spring 1992. The show ran for 17 years, until 2009. Because it’s been over a decade since Barney graced us with his onscreen presence, your memory might be a little fuzzy, but allow us to reintroduce you to these eight celebrities you had no idea were on Barney & Friends.