newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spearfish, SD

Bathed in the mud

Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — Seniors from the Spearfish High School class of 2021 gathered at Salem Park in Spearfish Wednesday for the annual senior picnic. After a bountiful pizza luncheon, the games were afoot where tennis balls were passed via chin grab, used as wrecking balls suspended from their heads by hosiery, eggs were tossed, and blind behind make-up was applied. Before taking the walk across the stage to accept their well-earned diplomas, the seniors trekked to a nearby mud pit where the annual tug-o-war and muddy melee ensued.

www.bhpioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Education
Spearfish, SD
Sports
City
Salem, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Picnic#Tennis Balls#Spearfish High School#Muddy Melee#Eggs#Wrecking Balls#Salem Park#Spearfish Wednesday#Make Up#Hosiery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Sports
Related
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Tracksters compete at BHC meet

STURGIS — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown track and field athletes competed for top honors at Friday’s Black Hills Conference meet at Sturgis’ Woodle Field. Spearfish collected 172 points for the boys’ team title. Sturgis Brown was second with 143 points, followed by Belle Fourche (fifth place at...
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish United excels on soccer field in 2021

SPEARFISH — The under-10 Spearfish United boys’ soccer team ended its season undefeated in the Dakota Premier League. Spearfish also earned top honors at the 2021 Big Horn Cup and 2021 Stockman Bank City Classic. Team members include, back row from left: coach Anthony Bradley, coach Nick Cockrell, coach Kelley Dardis; front row from left: Trey McGillvrey, Keegan Gruenwald, Jack Bradley, Tadum Cockrell, Asher Horst, Camden Dardis, Jacob Harmon, Canon Dana, and Huxley Darling. Bryson Schroeder is not pictured.
Spearfish, SDkotatv.com

Spearfish ice-cream shop teams up BHSU athletics

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University teamed up with one local business to help fund athletic scholarships. Having a business that’s involved with the community is something that part owner of Leone’s Creamery. Rebecca Williams, strives to have. “You know making ice-cream is like fun. We love what...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Post 164 games reslated

SPEARFISH — Heavy rains Saturday afternoon forced postponement of Spearfish Post 164’s scheduled varsity Legion baseball doubleheader against Rapid City Post 320. This event is rescheduled for Tuesday, May 18, at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish. Game times are set for 5 and 7 p.m. Spearfish has a record...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

7,000 masks made

SPEARFISH — When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, makeSPACE temporarily closed its physical doors to the public. After consultations with local hospitals and clinics, they realized there was an immediate need for cloth masks for healthcare workers and patients. By the end of March, makeSPACE had launched the #MasksForMonument project to engage the community and provide supplies to produce masks and isolation gowns for area hospitals, clinics, and assisted living facilities.
Belle Fourche, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Post 164 downs Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish Post 164’s varsity Legion baseball team defeated Belle Fourche 14-5 Thursday night at the Black Hills Roundup complex. “We were able to battle back through some adversity,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. “It was just a weird day of baseball, it felt like.”. Taylor explained...
Sioux Falls, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Sports Academy competes at region event

SIOUX FALLS — Alex Albrecht and Justus Funk represented Spearfish Ninjas from Spearfish Sports Academy at the recent Regional Championships in Sioux Falls. Albrecht competed in the 11-and-under age group, and Funk was in the 14-and-15 age group. Head Ninja Coach Kirk Summers was very pleased with how both boys...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Area golfers compete at Black Hills Conference event

SPEARFISH — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown competed for top honors at the Black Hills Conference girls’ golf tournament held Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course. Host Spearfish fired an 18-hole 363 to win the team title by 31 shots over runner-up Hot Springs (394). Sturgis Brown placed...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Post 164 falls twice to Gillette

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader played Friday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish. Scores were 14-12 and 15-5. “That first game was a true testament to how far we’ve come, not only this year, but even from last year,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. He added Post 164 was able to come back, and the hitting was phenomenal.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Bronc Bird Buster Invitational

SPEARFISH — The Bronc Bird Buster Invitational will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Spearfish Trap Club. Registration is $20 per shooter, which includes cost of competition clays. Bring your own ammunition for four rounds (100 clays, plus any practice rounds you would like.) Practice will be available prior...
Spearfish, SDnewscenter1.tv

Run for Their Lives 5K

SPEARFISH, S.D. — On this Mother’s Day, local families and moms gathered to remember children they have lost, while trying to make sure no other parent endures that pain alone. Sunday marked the 13th annual Run for Their Lives 5K in Spearfish. Following the passing of her son, Lach, from...
Aberdeen, SDRapid City Journal

Post 164 grabs pair of close wins in Aberdeen

Spearfish Post 164 bounced back from a pair of losses Friday and closed out the weekend with road wins over Lake Norden and Aberdeen. Post 164 scored a late run to edge Lake Norden 8-7, then struck for seven runs in the last three innings of its second game to top Aberdeen 9-7.
Spearfish, SDkbhbradio.com

Laura LoCoco

Laura LoCoco, 31, of Spearfish and formerly of Rapid City, passed away on May 4, 2021 at home. Laura was born on July 7, 1989 in Turlock, California. She is the youngest of two children born of Stephen and Mary Ellen LoCoco. Laura, her brother Matthew, and Mary moved to Rapid City in 1990 to live with Mary’s parents.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Area free throw shooters excel at state

SPEARFISH — Four area boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 13 earned top-five honors at the South Dakota Knights of Columbus state free throw contest, held March 7 in Rapid City. Spearfish’s Megan Markovetz finished first in the girls’ 9-year-old division. She made 15 of 25 free...
Spearfish, SDnewscenter1.tv

Spearfish Community Garden now open for planting

SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Spearfish Community Garden is now open. On Saturday morning, new members of the garden community met to go over the amenities of the garden, which is in a partnership with the City of Spearfish and the Northern Hills Master Gardeners. Those looking after the garden say...
Spearfish, SDRapid City Journal

Spearfish girls win Hot Springs Invite

The Spearfish girls' golf team came away with the team title Thursday in the Hot Springs Invitational Thursday at the Southern Hills Golf Course. The Spartans finished with an 18-hole score of 403, seven strokes ahead of host Hot Springs. St. Thomas More was third with a 436, followed by Lead-Deadwood at 516 and Custer at 530.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Boys’ tennis team wins twice

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ tennis team won a pair of duals Tuesday afternoon at the Spearfish High School courts. The Spartans defeated Thunder Basin 6-3 and downed Campbell County by the same score. Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said these were essentially exhibition matches, since this is the off-season for the Wyoming squads.