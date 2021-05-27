Bathed in the mud

SPEARFISH — Seniors from the Spearfish High School class of 2021 gathered at Salem Park in Spearfish Wednesday for the annual senior picnic. After a bountiful pizza luncheon, the games were afoot where tennis balls were passed via chin grab, used as wrecking balls suspended from their heads by hosiery, eggs were tossed, and blind behind make-up was applied. Before taking the walk across the stage to accept their well-earned diplomas, the seniors trekked to a nearby mud pit where the annual tug-o-war and muddy melee ensued.