Springville girls track and field - Class 1A 100/200 meter dash: Howard takes second at state 400

On to State with nine total qualifications ... These five members of the Kee girls track team racked up a total of nine different qualifications for this year’s State Track Meet with their efforts at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet hosted by Edgewood-Colesburg High School Thursday, May 13. Left to right are sophomore Jaylyn Walleser, junior Reagan Mudderman, sophomores Alison Wagner and Alaina Bakewell, and junior Haley Meyer. Walleser, Mudderman, Wagner and Bakewell qualified together with their fourth-place effort in the 4x400 relay in 4:24.16, and Walleser, Mudderman, Bakewell and Meyer joined forces for a runner-up qualifying result in the distance medley in 4:22.31. Meyer is also a triple individual qualifier after winning the 3000 meter run (11:12.90) and 1500 meter run (5:05.55) and also finishing second in the 800 meter run (2:23.43). Wagner placed fourth to join Meyer in qualifying in both the 3000 meter run (11:40.68) and 1500 meter run (5:26.10). Bakewell is also a double championship individual qualifier after winning both the 100 meter dash (13.09 seconds) and the 200 meter dash (27.50 seconds). They will compete this Thursday through Saturday, May 20-22 at the Iowa High School State Track Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Photo courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.