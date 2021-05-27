newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Springville girls track and field - Class 1A 100/200 meter dash: Howard takes second at state 400

By Daryl Schepanski sports@journal-eureka.com
eastcentraliowanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving the greatest race of her life for exactly the right time, Springville sophomore Nia Howard accomplished what she hoped she someday would. Thursday, May 20, was the time and Drake Stadium proved to be the place as Howard blazed to a runner-up showing in the class 1A state 400-meter dash event in Des Moines.

www.eastcentraliowanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Springville#Race#Dash#Des Moines#Pr#Oriole Girls#Line#Coach Steve Pershing#West Bend Mallard#Phenomenal#Time#Des Moines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsbtimesherald.com

Crane girls take first in the 1A State Track and Field Championships

The Crane Mustang girls captured the 1A State Track and Field Championship title Saturday, May 22 at Eastern Oregon University. The 1A State Track and Field Championships were held Saturday, May 22 at Eastern Oregon University. The Crane Mustang girls captured the state title with a first-place finish, scoring 75...
Sportsanewspaper.net

Four Eagles Advance to Class D State Track and Field

Johnson-Brock High School has qualified four student-athletes to the Class D state track and field meet. Class D competes Wednesday and Thursday morning, May 19 and 20 at Omaha Burke High School. Senior Taylor Buchmeier in the high jump is the lone Lady Eagle advancing to state. She cleared 4’9”...
Sportsanewspaper.net

Bulldogs Qualify Eight for Class B State Track and Field

The Auburn High School track and field team qualified in eight events for the 2021 Class B state track and field meet. They will compete in the late session Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22 at Omaha Burke High School. Senior Daniel Frary and junior Jaeleigh Darnell advanced in...
Champaign, ILmahometdaily.com

M-S girls’ track and field takes top spot at Champaign Central

The Bulldogs won seven events – two each by junior Ariana Lingard and senior Shaelin Ruzich – and captured team honors on Saturday (May 15) at Champaign Central’s three-school girls’ track and field meet. M-S ended with 70 points. Runner-up Urbana Uni High had 54 points and the host Maroons...
Edmond, OKtheyukonreview.com

Picklo takes gold at state track and field

EDMOND — Trinity Picklo has racked up numerous wins on the track. But none may have been as spectacular or dramatic as what took place May 15 at the 6A State Track and Field Championships. Competing in the 300-meter hurdles, Picklo found herself trailing for almost the entire race. In...
Omaha, NEwaynedailynews.com

Session One, Class D State Track & Field Championship Area Results

OMAHA – Class D competitors battled the on and off showers Wednesday morning into the afternoon during several prelim and final events. From Burke Stadium in Omaha, Class D opened the 2021 NSAA State Track & Field Championships with Class A events beginning at 3 p.m./4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. On...
Grundy Center, IAthegrundyregister.com

Class 1A state-qualifying track and field: Spartans win district titles, send large groups to state

GRUNDY CENTER – For a moment, Chris Conger thought maybe Thursday wouldn’t be Grundy Center boys track and field’s day in the sun. Once the sun had set, the Spartan boys made school history by capturing a third-consecutive district championship, joining the Grundy Center girls as team champions at Spartan Stadium for a Class 1A state-qualifying track and field meet.
Omaha, NEYork News-Times

Class D girls compete at state track

OMAHA - At the start of the Class D girls 4x800-meter relay Wednesday it was fairly calm with a few rain drops sprinkled in here and there. The weather conditions for the first day, however, were anything but consistent as light rain, heavy rain and even some sunshine that turned the area down on the track into a sauna for a short time gave the athletes a variety of weather conditions to compete in.
Omaha, NEwaynedailynews.com

Classes D/A State Track & Field Championships Scheduled For Wednesday, Thursday Competition

OMAHA – With a four-day event scheduled to begin this week, the 2021 NSAA State Track & Field Championships will get underway with Classes D and A on Wednesday, May 19. From Burke Stadium in Omaha, Class D field events will begin at 9 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 – 20 while running events are scheduled between 10:30 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. start times on Wednesday then 10:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Arlington, NEKETV.com

Saturday State Track and Field: Class B finals

OMAHA, Neb. — The final day of the 2021 NSAA State Track and Field Meet featured Class C in the morning and Class B in the afternoon. Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels had a big day in several events. Gubbels started the day with her first ever gold, claiming first in...
Des Moines, IAthegrundyregister.com

State track and field: D-NH girls capture 4x200 state title

DES MOINES – Running down the front stretch at Drake Stadium, Eden Barrett could picture the emotions waiting for her at the finish line of the 4x200 relay on Friday. “I was just imagining giving all my teammates a hug,” the Dike-New Hartford senior said. “We’ve worked so hard for this, and it’s definitely what we’ve been waiting for.”
Carrollton, GAmainstreetnews.com

TRACK AND FIELD: Apalachee senior Ferguson overcomes adversity to finish second in 100, 200-meter races at state meet

Coming off the podium Saturday afternoon, May 15, after his second runner-up finish of the day at the GHSA Class 5A state track and field meet at Carrollton High School, Apalachee senior Tauheed Ferguson wasn’t 100-percent thrilled or satisfied. But he also wasn’t lacking in perspective, either, after overcoming daunting physical obstacles to even make it to this point.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE TRACK MEET: CAM third in boys' shuttle hurdle

DES MOINES – As it turns out, of the two area teams involved in the great shuttle hurdle relay battle this past season, it was CAM that swept them all over Audubon. The final of those battles – and as they all were, they were good battles – was on Saturday at Drake Stadium’s iconic Blue Oval, the final day of the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
EducationClayton County Register

Kee girls track team racks up nine State Meet qualifications on the way to fourth-place team finish at Class 1A Qualifier

On to State with nine total qualifications ... These five members of the Kee girls track team racked up a total of nine different qualifications for this year’s State Track Meet with their efforts at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet hosted by Edgewood-Colesburg High School Thursday, May 13. Left to right are sophomore Jaylyn Walleser, junior Reagan Mudderman, sophomores Alison Wagner and Alaina Bakewell, and junior Haley Meyer. Walleser, Mudderman, Wagner and Bakewell qualified together with their fourth-place effort in the 4x400 relay in 4:24.16, and Walleser, Mudderman, Bakewell and Meyer joined forces for a runner-up qualifying result in the distance medley in 4:22.31. Meyer is also a triple individual qualifier after winning the 3000 meter run (11:12.90) and 1500 meter run (5:05.55) and also finishing second in the 800 meter run (2:23.43). Wagner placed fourth to join Meyer in qualifying in both the 3000 meter run (11:40.68) and 1500 meter run (5:26.10). Bakewell is also a double championship individual qualifier after winning both the 100 meter dash (13.09 seconds) and the 200 meter dash (27.50 seconds). They will compete this Thursday through Saturday, May 20-22 at the Iowa High School State Track Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Photo courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage.
Des Moines, IAkniakrls.com

State Track & Field 4A/1A Preview

The State Track & Field meet begins today at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The meet has no spectator restrictions, and tickets are available for purchase online. The day begins with the 2A/3A session at 9:00 a.m., with reports airing on 92.1 KRLS through 3:00 p.m. The 4A/1A session begins...