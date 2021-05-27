Why the lab-leak theory is being taken seriously

If the origin of Covid-19 is a mystery, so is the reluctance to entertain the possibility that it started life in a Chinese lab. Accidents happen: as the science writer Nicholas Wade has noted in the Telegraph, smallpox escaped from UK labs in the 1960s and 1970s, three times. It is an astonishing coincidence that ground zero for Covid, which belongs to a well known family of bat viruses, just happened to be Wuhan, home to a leading world centre on coronaviruses; or that one resident at this institute, Dr Shi Zhengli, is called “the Bat Lady” because of her interest in such diseases; or that Dr Shi is alleged to do some of her work in conditions akin, in the words of one biologist, to the safety levels of a “standard US dentist’s office” (though she would've been in line with international rules).