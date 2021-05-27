OPINION: Progress on clean cooking is too slow - that must change

President George W. Bush wanted to reduce carbon emissions into our atmosphere, so with an assist from Congress, motor fuel across the country soon after had a 5-15% mix of ethanol. Ethanol comes primarily from corn, burns cleaner than fossil fuels, and was determined to be a safe “bridge” fuel to future and better technologies. Bush was also a Texas oilman and knew more than a little something about the energy business. The ethanol fuel did deliver less noxious emissions, and overall air quality did improve. That is the plus side. And here are some of the minuses... Over-production of corn, particularly in the Midwest, has caused the erosion of topsoil in multiple states, running off largely into the Mississippi River, carrying with it fertilizer and pesticides. The fertilizer and its strong nitrogen counts flowed downstream into the Gulf of Mexico, causing algae blooms along the shoreline and miles out to sea, which can now be viewed from space, are choking off multiple forms of aquatic life and are requiring significant environmental remediation downstream.