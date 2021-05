CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends and family will gather Friday evening to remember 4-year-old Mejelic Young who investigators say was allegedly killed by her mother. WCNC Charlotte previously reported that Charlotte Mecklenburg police had charged Malikah Diane Bennett with multiple charges after investigators found the body of her daughter, Mejelic Young, in her backyard. Bennett, who is charged with murder, likely killed her daughter in September 2020. On Thursday, May 27, CMPD said they had arrested and charged another woman in the case.