When Romy Windsor started acting in the early 1980s, it didn’t take long for her career to start gaining traction. She quickly showed that she was capable of lighting up both the big and small screens although her movie roles are what she became best known for. Some of her most noteworthy credits include Face/Off and Camp Nowhere. Throughout her career, Romy’s work touched millions of people all over the world. Needless to say, there was a huge wave of sadness when news broke that Romy had passed away in May of 2021. She was just 57-years-old at the time of her death, and the announcement was very unexpected.