Sports

Rock Wall

eldoradospringsmo.com
 11 days ago

While Kimball and I were at lunch last week, Marsha Abbot came to our table with an interesting comment and question. She said, “I really like the name your son and his wife came up with for their new baby. Is it a family name?”. Davis and Erica named their...

eldoradospringsmo.com
#Surprise Baby#Nicknames#Lunch
News Break
Sports
SportsCoeur d'Alene Press

Return of 'Ride the Wall'

The 13-mile bicycle ride, held nearly 25 years, is making a returning after an absence. It is set for June 21 on the Trail of The Coeur d'Alenes, and then on to the CCC Road, Wall Ridge route, described as a picturesque road that winds along and above the Coeur d'Alene River.
MoviesGazette

Film on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre this week

Film on the Rocks Summer Series is returning this week to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for its 22nd season and will feature box office hits such as “Jaws,” “The Avengers” and “Jurassic Park.”. The film series will primarily host drive-in-only options through the summer. However, “Casino Royale,” “Jurassic Park” and “The...
Musicchatsports.com

Saturday Night Tunes: Some Rock, Some Blues, and Beep Beep Boop Boop

Oh, yeah, bayyyyyybe! We are still on. It was this edition of Saturday Night Tunes that truly motivated me to start this up again. Let’s hit it, shall we?. Sure, at this point in time, you’ve probably heard of St. Vincent, especially after her incredible performance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year. Here’s the thing about St. Vincent, aka Annie Erin Clark, you probably don’t know: she’s kind of a local product as she was raised in Dallas!
Religionpodpoint.com

Running into the Wall of Discipline

Jonah was a runner. He knew what God wanted him to do but he ran anyway. It took him hitting rock bottom to realize that he needed to trust God with his whole life. Will you have to hit rock bottom to make the same realization?
Musicjuno.co.uk

Progressive Rock

Somewhere Else (reissue) (gatefold 2xLP) See It Like A Baby (4:28) Thankyou Whoever You Are (4:42) The Last Century For Man (5:40) A Voice From The Past (5:59) The Other Half (live - bonus track) (4:12) Somewhere Else (live - bonus track) (7:37) A Voice From The Past (live -...
CollegesPosted by
101.5 WPDH

School of Rock: 25 Rock Musicians With College Degrees

It's often assumed that a prerequisite of rock 'n' roll stardom is being a college dropout. A typical rock musician is viewed as someone who flunked out of school and entered the adult world with no real qualifications or plans. That's not always the case, and, to be fair, there is some truth to that belief: Many artists have indeed skipped college or spent a semester or two in school only to realize they wanted to spend their lives making music.
Theater & DanceStereogum

LUMP – “Climb Every Wall”

Last month, LUMP — the collaborative project of Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay — announced their sophomore album, Animal, the follow-up to their 2018 debut. Its lead single and title track was among the best songs of the week when it came out and today they’re back with another single, “Climb Every Wall.” “I can understand that you’re drowning, I can even understand why,” Marling sings on it. “Lost in the art of devouring will kill as much keep you alive.”
Musicedmidentity.com

San Holo Shares an Emotional Story on ‘bb u ok?’

Three years after the success of his first artist album, San Holo has released bb u ok? – an emotional ode to finding himself. San Holo is one of the most creative artists in the electronic industry and continues to prove that with his sensational beats, guitar riffs, and meaningful lyrics. His live performances and vibrant spirit has invigorated audiences throughout the globe as he’s taken the stage at some of the biggest festivals and venues around the world. Since the release of his debut album, Album1, in 2018, fans have been patiently waiting for his sophomore album and now, the time has come with bb u ok? seeing its full release.
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

Double The Music Saturday!

Double down on dinner tunes this Saturday with Mike Long & The Lastchance Band! Kicking things off with two great tributes to Music legends, Mike Long, brings classic country and beach tunes from the likes of Willie Nelson & Jimmy Buffet! Afterwards, stick around for a rockin’ night of classic rock jams from The Lastchance Band! A Pointe favorite who always brings a good time.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Garth Brooks Has Three Beautiful Daughters, and One Is a Rising Country Star

Country star Garth Brooks has been candid about his family life and how it's changed his career trajectory. From 2001 to 2005, Garth officially retired from country music in order to take care of his daughters. He and wife Sandy Mahl separated in 1999 and eventually divorced in 2000. While his marriage seemed to be irreparably damaged, he knew he had to focus on the three daughters he had with Sandy.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Romy Windsor: Actress Died at 57

When Romy Windsor started acting in the early 1980s, it didn’t take long for her career to start gaining traction. She quickly showed that she was capable of lighting up both the big and small screens although her movie roles are what she became best known for. Some of her most noteworthy credits include Face/Off and Camp Nowhere. Throughout her career, Romy’s work touched millions of people all over the world. Needless to say, there was a huge wave of sadness when news broke that Romy had passed away in May of 2021. She was just 57-years-old at the time of her death, and the announcement was very unexpected.
MusicKokomo Perspective

Live rock returns with Mat-Su Rock Fest

After a year of relative silence, music returned to the Valley last weekend. Mississippi rockers Saving Abel headlined The Mat-Su Valley Rock Fest and while they slayed their first post-Covid performance, the real heroes were local. “Alaska finally got a big boy stage and it’s fucking awesome,” said 36 Crazyfists’...
MusicKPVI Newschannel 6

Anchorage Press

