Nothing says sun and fun like an immersive read, am I right? Luckily, summer 2021 is bound to be one of the hottest summers yet...book-wise at least. If you're looking to fill your bookshelves with some beach reads that will help you escape this summer, whether it's to the beach or your backyard pool, look no further because we have 16 summer scorchers that will keep you engrossed until that crisp fall air hits in September.