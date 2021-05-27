Anamosa girls golf: Dream season continues

The Mid-Prairie boys and girls track teams travel north tonight for the annual River Valley Conference Championship meet at Anamosa High School. The last time this meet was held in 2019, the Mid-Prairie girls finished as conference runners-up with 92 points, behind Cascade’s 113 points. The Mid-Prairie girls come in on a streak of three consecutive meet team championships with wins at Tipton, their home meet and Center Point-Urbana in the last few weeks. At CPU last week, the Hawks scored 124 points and had six event champions including this week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week Mitzi Evans in the 200, Danielle Hostetler in the 800, Ana Fleming in the 3000, the 4×100 and sprint medley team of Amber Swart Amara Jones, Alyssa McDowell and Maddie Edgington and the distance medley of Edgington, McDowell, Hostetler and Evans. The Golden Hawks bring back two members of the reigning 4×100 and sprint medley RVC champs.