Anamosa, IA

Anamosa girls golf: Dream season continues

By Daryl Schepanski sports@journal-eureka.com
eastcentraliowanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnowing they had a solid chance to earning a coveted state tournament berth competing at the class 2A regional final in West Liberty Monday, May 24, Anamosa girls golf coach Tammy Seeley didn’t want anything to take away from the focus of her team. “I don’t think any Anamosa girls...

