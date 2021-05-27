Florida Ag Expo Planning Underway
Florida Ag Expo is just six months away on Nov. 18, which means the planning process has started for the educational seminars. The event will kick off with a general session focusing on precision agriculture. There will be a panel discussion and general overview of the latest precision technologies in the industry. The general session will be followed by two concurrent educational programs – one covering production updates and the other centering on pest management. The afternoon will conclude with field tours.vscnews.com