BEFORE THIS HURRICANE SEASON BEGAN two named storms had already come and gone — Ana churned in the Atlantic and Bill in the Gulf of Mexico. What comes next is uncertain. The annual forecast for the U.S. is once again for an above-normal season, both from Colorado State University and the National Hurricane Center (a division of NOAA). But neither say the season will come close to anything like last year’s record-shattering year of 30 named storms.