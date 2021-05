It was another spectacular quarter for Best Buy Co. On Thursday, the Richfield-based electronics retailer reported revenue of $11.6 billion in the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, which ended May 1. That marked a 37.2 percent jump over the same quarter last year. The company also reported a healthy bottom line in the quarter: Best Buy’s net earnings soared to $595 million, up from $159 a year ago.