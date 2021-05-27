newsbreak-logo
Tested: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fills in a GT350-Sized Gap

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 5/27/21: This review has been updated with test results. Ask 100 track-driving enthusiasts what the perfect track car is, and you're likely to get 100 different answers. Despite living in the shadow of the 760-hp Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 deserves consideration, especially if your track car needs to be a daily driver. Named for the Mach 1 special editions of the past, the new Mach is best thought of as a track-focused replacement for three discontinued Mustangs: the Mustang GT with the Performance Package 2 (PP2), the Mustang Bullitt, and the GT350. With the Bullitt and the GT PP2 out of the lineup, Ford goes so far as to bill the Mach 1 as the most track-capable 5.0. We headed to Willow Springs International Raceway to verify that claim, and we learned that although the Mach 1 isn't perfect, it's fast, it handles surprisingly well, it's comfortable enough for a commute, and it looks pretty cool, too.

