newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

12 Must Have WordPress Plugins for SaaS Websites

webdesigndev.com
 3 days ago

Often, when you are developing a website in some unique business category, you require extra attention and effort than usual. For example, if you are selling software or application as a service, your website needs to have strong bones and an impactful appearance. The core WordPress process is always simple, but designing a compelling website is complex; there are many excellent resources available to make this process easier and better that offer you some great tools and plugins to divide the burden and make your website full of valuable features.

www.webdesigndev.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Plugins#Wordpress#Wordpress#Software Developers#Online Marketing#Content Marketing#App Developers#Wp Forms#Woocommerce#Intercom#Saas Wordpress Themes#Saas Websites#Tandora Plugin#Ecommerce Websites#Website Developers#Website Creators#Product Marketing#Service Integrations#Customer Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersgodotengine.org

Easy Networking Plugin

A plugin for the Godot game engine that provides a simple drag-and-drop networking interface that requires as little code as possible. It includes a Networking Global that provides a higher-level networking API and a new node called NetworkSyncer that handles variable syncing for Scenes. Features:. -Client-Server and Peer-to-Peer network support.
Internetsktthemes.org

Full Width WordPress Themes for Full Screen Display Website

Ever wondered how are the websites evolving with the new trends? The concept of website and web design has evolved over the years resulting in high demands of Full Width WordPress themes. This is because of their excellent ability to mesmerize the audience. Creative professionals, startups, and corporate are the...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

WordPress email deliverability and how to improve it

Email is arguably the most common electronic communication medium on Earth. It’s used for everything, from communication to alert notifications, to password reset flows and email-based Two-factor Authentication (2FA). As a website owner sending email from your WordPress site, there are a few issues you’ll likely encounter. If you simply...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
rekkerd.org

United Plugins updates DIFIX and Voxessor audio plugins

United Plugins has announces updates for two of SounDevice Digital’s audio effect plugins. The update features improved internal processing and fixes for several compatibility issues. Also, the new Intelligent Sleep on Silence function (which helps to save CPU power) was improved. DIFIX was created to fix issues caused by recording...
Internetvimeo.com

How to embed videos: tutorials for websites from WordPress to Wix

At this point, we’re all probably aware of the power of video for marketing — especially when it comes to ecommerce sites. What you might not know, however, is how to get video onto your site in a way that extends average site duration, boosting conversions in the process. If...
ComputersSonic State

Sequenced Multi-Effect Plugin

Devious Machines Infiltrator features 28 effects combined with powerful controls 19/05/21. Devious Machines has announced that their brand new sequenced multi-effect plugin Infiltrator is now available. A spokesperson told us, "Infiltrator is a monster multi-effect that can satisfy any sound design appetite. Thanks to a choice of 28 effects, combined...
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Redirect a Page or URL in WordPress

In this post, I'll show you how to redirect a page or URL in WordPress. You'll learn how to set up automatic redirects, manual redirects, and wildcard redirects in WordPress. There are a number of times when you might need to redirect a post, page, or URL in WordPress. Maybe...
Computerspulumi.com

pulumi plugin

Manage language and resource provider plugins. Pulumi uses dynamically loaded plugins as an extensibility mechanism for supporting any number of languages and resource providers. These plugins are distributed out of band and must be installed manually. Attempting to use a package that provisions resources without the corresponding plugin will fail.
Computerstechgig.com

5 Must-have Python developer skills to be successful

Python is used across a wide range of industry verticals today. To become a good Python developer, there are a range of skills that you need to master. Let's explore the must-have Python developer skills that you will require to become a successful developer. Python. is the most sought-after. programming...
TechnologyNewsTimes

Does your website have the correct structure? We tell you here

The user experience , better known as UX , It is one of the most important features in the navigation of a website. It should be intuitive and easy to understand when users enter a page. Therefore, we must always ensure that the crawl from search engines to be efficient. But what is crawl and how does it work? Here I tell you a little more.
Computersgrafana.com

Build a data source plugin

Grafana supports a wide range of data sources, including Prometheus, MySQL, and even Datadog. There’s a good chance you can already visualize metrics from the systems you have set up. In some cases, though, you already have an in-house metrics solution that you’d like to add to your Grafana dashboards. This tutorial teaches you to build a support for your data source.
TechnologyPhoto & Video Tuts+

Change the Logo on Your WordPress Site

Logos are an integral part of your brand's identity. They help identify your business everywhere both online and offline. Therefore, it is important and makes sense that you use your brand logo on your website. In this article, you will learn how to easily update the logo on your WordPress...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

Change the Featured Image Size in WordPress

A featured image is one of the most important images that you can add to your blog posts. What makes a featured image so important is the way it is used in WordPress. The featured image along with the post title is the first thing that people see when they happen to find the links of your website shared on social media. This means that your featured image influences whether people will click through to your post from social media.
Infoworld

Rethinking SaaS Management

When SaaS started catching on as the standard model for software delivery, adoption was rapid. Businesses of all sizes invested in SaaS, expecting to increase productivity through a more efficient, affordable deployment method that avoided the lock-in that came with software purchases in the past. Solutions of all varieties, from Office 365 and G Suite to Slack and Zoom, made promises of enhanced collaboration, effortlessness of mobile work, easy deployment, and lower maintenance overhead.
martechseries.com

Squarespace Plugins Provider ‘Square Websites’ Announces Shift To Subscription-Based Business Model

The shift into a subscription model will provide users extended support and plugins functionality. The Squares Websites is praised as the leading provider of Squarespace plugins, making website building and hosting easier than ever before, that too at affordable prices. With the plugins available at ‘Square Websites,’ users can use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements available with squarespace.com to create and modify web pages without any hassle.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Must-Haves For Digital Businesses To Safeguard Their Applications

A modern method for businesses to secure their data— uniting teams and leveraging observability across the tech stack. The truth of this statement increases daily, with businesses around the world in an ongoing digital transformation. Organizations are ramping up ecommerce, welcoming more and more remote employees, and doubling-down on software as a service (SaaS). The pressure is on for businesses to innovate and keep up, or face obsolescence.