(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is among several members of Congress asking the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control its priority in managing the Missouri River. Grassley notes that it’s not the first time he’s asked the Corps to make the change, but he’s optimistic he’ll be heard this time. “I sure hope so,” Grassley says. “We’ve got a new administration in. I think they’ll look at it a little bit different with the government involvement. Of course, it’s almost 100% government involvement.”