(CBS News) - Nearly five months after the January 6 Capitol riot, at least 17 police officers remain out of work due to injuries sustained during the attack. At least 10 Capitol Police officers were out with injuries as of Thursday, according to a source on Capitol Hill and at the police union, while as of Friday, seven members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police force remained in a “less than full duty status” due to the events of the riot, a police spokesperson said.