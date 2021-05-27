Cancel
Minorities

Sneak peek: In The Name of Hate

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brilliant Ivy League student is murdered after he went to a California park with a former high school classmate. Was he killed because he was gay and Jewish? Correspondent Tracy Smith investigates Saturday, May 29 at 10/9c on CBS.

TV Series

'Married to Medicine' Sneak Peek: Anila Turns to Quad for Advice Over Issues With Toya (Exclusive)

Friendships come and go, and sometimes reality TV accelerates the process. So the story seems to go in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new Married to Medicine, as Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja beat around the bush, or rather the fourth wall, when it comes to their relationship. Each woman is out to lunch with a different castmate -- Toya with forever frenemy Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and Anila with Quad Webb.
Books & Literature

OCN Book Sneak-Peek of Our Favorite 'Jewitnamese,' Releasing May 25

Introduction, "Soles of a Survivor: A Memoir" Excerpted from Soles of a Survivor: A Memoir. Copyright © 2021 by Nhi Aronheim. Used by permission of Skyhorse Publishing, distributed by Simon & Schuster. I’ve been told that, though I’m only 4’9”, my story is immense—so I’m now sharing it with the...
Minorities

Race in America: The legacy of the murder of James Byrd Jr

Warning: This video contains some upsetting scenes. On a Saturday night in a small Texas town, three white men offered James Byrd Jr a ride home. The next morning, a little boy found Byrd's body. He'd been beaten, chained to the back of a truck and dragged alive until he was decapitated - all because he was black.
Lifestyle

Best Online Tarot Card Reading: Get A Sneak Peek into The Future

Many people are starting to believe in the power of psychics, and so is the increasing number of online psychic’s websites specializing in various niches, including online tarot card readings. The real challenge is in finding out the real and authentic sites that offer genuine services. Psychic-experts.com has come to...
Minorities

Madagascar animated series welcomes a nonbinary character in Pride episode sneak peek

Ezra Menas couldn't identify with a character on screen until hir mid-20s. The actor from Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and the upcoming West Side Story movie — who identifies as nonbinary and uses zie/hir/they pronouns — saw actor Elliot Fletcher, a trans man, portray Aaron on an episode of The Fosters. It was "real, real late in my life," Menas tells EW. Before that moment, zie would project hir experience onto characters "always hoping for some kind of narrative to come through."
Entertainment

SNEAK PEEK: The Facebook Gangster | 60 Minutes Australia

Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | The Facebook Gangster. This man thinks he’s untouchable, taunting authorities for years and bringing in tonnes of drugs into our country. On 60 Minutes, in a major global hunt with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, we find the mastermind of The Aussie Cartel.
NFL
The Associated Press

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died at a hospital in the...
Montgomery, AL

Michelle Browder Gives Sneak Peek to Her “Mothers of Gynecology” Exhibit

On Mother’s Day, Generation W speaker Michelle Browder offered guests in Montgomery, AL, a sneak peek of her “Mothers of Gynecology” exhibit. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, a 15-foot art installation will be erected at 17 Mildred St. in tribute to enslaved Black women who J. Marion Sims operated on between 1845 and 1849 in downtown Montgomery. Figures of Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, three of the women operated on by Sims, were created by welding pieces of scrap metal together. Browder unveiled a portion of Betsey on Mother’s Day where Tatyana Ali, known for role as Ashley Banks on the “Fresh Prince of Belair” joined guests, including Mayor Steven Reed, to honor the legacy of the women.
Minorities

What schools holding on to racist names can learn from D.C.’s Woodson High

Donna Lewis Johnson, a lifelong D.C. resident, teaches English at a local public charter high school. As two Virginia community colleges — Patrick Henry and Dabney S. Lancaster — plan to keep their names that honor a former enslaver and a segregationist, I now know more than ever that D.C.’s H.D. Woodson High School, my alma mater, was ahead of its time.
Celebrities

'sMothered': Angelica and Jason Shock Their Families With Pregnancy Announcement in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Angelica and Jason's pregnancy announcement may come as a shock to their family, but Jason's mother has an even bigger surprise hidden up her sleeve for the expectant TLC star's mom, Sunhe. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of sMothered, the TLC couple breaks the big pregnancy news to Angelica's grandmother, Connie, Sunhe's fiancé, Brett, and Jason's mom, Toshiko.
Minorities
The Independent

Neighbour gives Virginia mother the middle finger during Fox News interview on critical race theory

A woman opposing critical race theory in schools was given a double-barreled "F-you" by a neighbour she thought was a friend during an interview with Fox News.The news organization is in the midst of a multi-part series on parents at a Virginia school district who say they’ve been attacked and bullied by members of the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” Facebook group.As Fox was interviewing Jessica Mendez on the bullying her family received for publicly opposing the doctrine in schools, her neighbour flipped two birds in the background in clear view of the rolling cameras.The person appears to do...