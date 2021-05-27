Sneak peek: In The Name of Hate

On Mother’s Day, Generation W speaker Michelle Browder offered guests in Montgomery, AL, a sneak peek of her “Mothers of Gynecology” exhibit. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, a 15-foot art installation will be erected at 17 Mildred St. in tribute to enslaved Black women who J. Marion Sims operated on between 1845 and 1849 in downtown Montgomery. Figures of Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, three of the women operated on by Sims, were created by welding pieces of scrap metal together. Browder unveiled a portion of Betsey on Mother’s Day where Tatyana Ali, known for role as Ashley Banks on the “Fresh Prince of Belair” joined guests, including Mayor Steven Reed, to honor the legacy of the women.