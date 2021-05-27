Dragon Ball Super Teases Vegeta's History with Granolah

Dragon Ball Super is setting up a new Dragon Ball hunt with an early preview for the next chapter of the series! The next new entry in the Granolah the Survivor arc is coming in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it's an important chapter as it seems that the main conflict of the arc will finally be kicking off between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah. While Granolah is the main focus of the arc thus far, one of the most intriguing elements is the Heeters' plan bubbling on the back-burner this entire time.