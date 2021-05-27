newsbreak-logo
Dragon Ball Super Teases Vegeta's History with Granolah

By Evan Valentine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited fight between the intergalactic bounty hunter, Granolah, and the Z Fighters, Goku and Vegeta, has begun in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, and the latest installment also hints at the dark past between the prince of the Saiyans and the last remaining member of the Cerelian race. With Granolah earning the title of "Strongest in the Universe" thanks in part to using his planet's Dragon Balls, it's clear that even with Goku's ability to use Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's destroyer powers, this is going to be an uphill battle for the Saiyans.

