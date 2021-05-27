newsbreak-logo
Knicks indefinitely ban spectator who spit on Trae

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 3 days ago

The New York Knicks announced Thursday they have banned a fan from Madison Square Garden indefinitely for spitting on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young during Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday. "We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season-ticket holder, did indeed spit...

Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
