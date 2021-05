GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of stealing a pickup truck and then leading law enforcement on a chase that killed a Chandler police officer and severely injured a Gilbert police officer late last month has been indicted. A grand jury handed down 32 charges against Jonathan Altland Jr. on Wednesday. They include first-degree murder, 20 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (class 2 felonies), unlawful flight from law enforcement, first-degree burglary, endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (class 3 felonies) and four counts of disorderly conduct (misdemeanors).